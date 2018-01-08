Wallace's football road leads to CFB Playoff title game

Tucson High's Levi Wallace's journey to Alabama Football will culminate Monday night when he starts in a national championship game.
Tucson High's Levi Wallace's journey to Alabama Football will culminate Monday night when he starts in a national championship game.
The Golden Bears overcame a ten-point third quarter deficit to hand the Wildcats a fourth straight conference loss.
The Golden Bears overcame a ten-point third quarter deficit to hand the Wildcats a fourth straight conference loss.
Henrik Lundqvist had gotten his team to the shootout, but the veteran goalie needed a moment to collect his thoughts as he stared down longtime former teammate Derek Stepan with the game and an additional point on the line.
Henrik Lundqvist had gotten his team to the shootout, but the veteran goalie needed a moment to collect his thoughts as he stared down longtime former teammate Derek Stepan with the game and an additional point on the line.
The Wildcats nine-game winning streak comes to an end in Boulder.
The Wildcats nine-game winning streak comes to an end in Boulder.
Ontario received goal from six different players in a 6-3 win Saturday night over the Roadrunners at Tucson Arena.
Ontario received goal from six different players in a 6-3 win Saturday night over the Roadrunners at Tucson Arena.