Wallace's football road leads to CFB Playoff title game

Tucson will be on the field Monday night in Atlanta when Alabama and Georgia play for the College Football Playoff national championship.

Crimson Tide cornerback Levi Wallace is one of the best stories of the college football season.

The 2013 Tucson High School grad has gone from walk-on to scholarship player to a starter on the verge of earning a championship ring.

Wallace was lightly recruited out of high school and went to Tuscaloosa at the urging of his late father who grew up there.

Walter Wallace died on the day of the Alabama spring game in 2014.

Levi did not see any action during the 2014 and 2015 seasons but found his way on to special teams and into a reserve defensive back role last season.

He became a starter one game into this season.

Wallace won two SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors in 2017 and was named second team All-Conference.

He had three interceptions, two in a win over Mississippi, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

He also enters the national championship game with two sacks and a Crimson Tide-high 14 pass break ups.

