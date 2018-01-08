Memorial dedicated on seventh anniversary of Jan. 8 shooting

A memorial was dedicated to the victims and first responders of the Jan. 8th shooting during a special ceremony on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

The event was held in front of the old courthouse at El Presidio Park, the site where the memorial will be placed. You can read more about the plans for the memorial HERE. You can read more about the victims and survivors of the shooting HERE.

The foundation said it has raised enough money to begin the construction process. If all goes as planned, organizers hope to break ground by the end of 2018.

Crystal Kasnoff, executive director of the foundation, said the memorial will be a place for people to gather and reflect on the tragedy that unfolded seven years ago.

A gunman opened fire at the Safeway on Ina and Oracle during a Congress on Your Corner Event. Six people were killed and 13 others injured. A timeline of the events leading up to the shooting is available HERE.

Former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was seriously injured in the shooting, attended Monday’s dedication ceremony.

