Memorial dedicated on seventh anniversary of Jan. 8 shooting

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at least one person was ejected from one of the two cars involved in the crash at the intersection of State Routes 77 and 79.
A memorial will be dedicated to the victims and first responders of the Jan. 8th shooting during a special ceremony on Monday morning. The event is happening at 9:30 a.m. at El Presidio Park in front of the old courthouse, the site where the memorial will be placed. The foundation said it has raised enough money to begin the construction process. If all goes as planned, organizers hope to break ground by the end of 2018. Crystal Kasnoff, executiv...
Firehouse Subs have a new sub on the menu, Pub Steak Sub.
Someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, or representative of the court has been calling residents in Pima County, telling them they are being contacted due to a "failure to appear" for jury duty.
The following is a timeline of events as they happened leading up to Jan. 8, 2011.
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.
Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.
The clothing retailer H&M has removed a controversial ad featuring a black child wearing a hooded-sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan.
An internet scam making its way around Facebook is leaving some people with empty bank accounts. It’s called "The Blessing Loom" and it’s a new twist on an old scam, the pyramid scheme.
A bite from the brown recluse spider sent this Nebraska man to the hospital.
