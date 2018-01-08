Timeline of the Jan. 8th shootings

From the Pima County Sheriff's Department:

The following is a timeline of the event that led up to the mass shooting in Tucson on Jan. 8, 2011. For a look at the victims and survivors of the shooting, go HERE.

Nov. 30, 2010

Jared Lee Loughner purchased a Glock Model 19, 9mm handgun with extended magazine and one box of ammo Winchester.

Jan. 7, 2011

11:35 p.m. - Loughner drops off roll of 35mm film to be developed at Walgreens, 3800 W. Ina Road, Tucson

Jan. 8, 2011

12:24 a.m. - Loughner makes a purchase at Circle K Store #3400, 4900 W. Ina Road



- Loughner makes a purchase at Circle K Store #3400, 4900 W. Ina Road 12:29 a.m. - Loughner checks into Motel 6, 4630 W. Ina Road



- Loughner checks into Motel 6, 4630 W. Ina Road 2:19 a.m. - Loughner returns to Walgreens at 3800 W. Ina Road, to retrieve developed photos and makes a purchase.



- Loughner returns to Walgreens at 3800 W. Ina Road, to retrieve developed photos and makes a purchase. 2:34 a.m. - Loughner makes purchase at Chevron Store near Ina and Oldfather.



- Loughner makes purchase at Chevron Store near Ina and Oldfather. 4:12 a.m. - Loughner posted bulletin on Myspace. Titled post "Goodbye friends" and contained a photo from Walgreens on website.



- Loughner posted bulletin on Myspace. Titled post "Goodbye friends" and contained a photo from Walgreens on website. 6:12 a.m. - Loughner makes purchase at Walmart Store #2922 at Foothills mall, 7635 N La Cholla Blvd.



- Loughner makes purchase at Walmart Store #2922 at Foothills mall, 7635 N La Cholla Blvd. 6:21 a.m. - Loughner makes purchase at Circle K Store #08510 at 3712 W. Cortaro Farms Raod



- Loughner makes purchase at Circle K Store #08510 at 3712 W. Cortaro Farms Raod 7:04 a.m. - Walmart Store #2922 at Foothills mall, 7635 N La Cholla Blvd. Loughner attempted to purchase ammunition at Walmart.



- Walmart Store #2922 at Foothills mall, 7635 N La Cholla Blvd. Loughner attempted to purchase ammunition at Walmart. 7:27 a.m. - Loughner makes purchase for ammunition and a diaper bag (backpack style) at Super Walmart, 8280 N. Cortaro Road,.



- Loughner makes purchase for ammunition and a diaper bag (backpack style) at Super Walmart, 8280 N. Cortaro Road,. 7:30 a.m. - AZ Game & Fish Department officer stops Loughner for running a red light at Cortaro Rd. and I-10.



- AZ Game & Fish Department officer stops Loughner for running a red light at Cortaro Rd. and I-10. 7:31 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. - Loughner returned home, removed a black bag from the vehicle. His father confronted him and he fled on foot carrying the black bag.



- Loughner returned home, removed a black bag from the vehicle. His father confronted him and he fled on foot carrying the black bag. 9:41 a.m. - Cab driver picks up Loughner from Circle K at 3712 W. Cortaro Farms Road and drives him to Safeway, 7100 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ.



- Cab driver picks up Loughner from Circle K at 3712 W. Cortaro Farms Road and drives him to Safeway, 7100 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ. 9:54 a.m. - Cab driver and Loughner enter Safeway to get change for fare.



- Cab driver and Loughner enter Safeway to get change for fare. 10:10 a.m. - Loughner opens fire. Nineteen people wounded: 6 fatalities, 13 injured.



- Loughner opens fire. Nineteen people wounded: 6 fatalities, 13 injured. 10:11 a.m . - Pima County Sheriff's Department receives 911 call of shooting at Safeway, 7100 N. Oracle Road.



. - Pima County Sheriff's Department receives 911 call of shooting at Safeway, 7100 N. Oracle Road. 10:14 a.m. - First medical unit, Rural Metro Fire Rescue 76 (Paramedic Unit) dispatched to shooting at Safeway, 7100 N. Oracle Road.



- First medical unit, Rural Metro Fire Rescue 76 (Paramedic Unit) dispatched to shooting at Safeway, 7100 N. Oracle Road. 10:15 a.m. - Deputy Audetat is first deputy on scene and detains suspect.



- Deputy Audetat is first deputy on scene and detains suspect. 10:16 a.m. - Deputy Patino second on scene at Safeway, 7100 N. Oracle Road, and secures weapon.



- Deputy Patino second on scene at Safeway, 7100 N. Oracle Road, and secures weapon. 10:19 a.m. - Medical personnel begin arriving on scene.



- Medical personnel begin arriving on scene. 10:31 a.m. - Southwest Ambulance, Paramedic 831 on scene at Safeway, 7100 N. Oracle Road.



- Southwest Ambulance, Paramedic 831 on scene at Safeway, 7100 N. Oracle Road. 10:41 a.m. - Southwest Ambulance, Paramedic 831 transported Congresswoman Giffords to UMC.



- Southwest Ambulance, Paramedic 831 transported Congresswoman Giffords to UMC. 10:50 a.m. - Suspect transported to Foothills Substation, 7300 N. Shannon Road.



- Suspect transported to Foothills Substation, 7300 N. Shannon Road. 6:59 p.m. - Warrant served at Loughner's parents' residence. 7700 block N. Soledad Ave.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.