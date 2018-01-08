Timeline of the Jan. 8th shootings

Someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, or representative of the court has been calling residents in Pima County, telling them they are being contacted due to a "failure to appear" for jury duty.
The following is a timeline of events as they happened leading up to Jan. 8, 2011.
Ducey needs to boost school funding again in his fourth budget proposal as he faces a re-election battle this year.
One person was seriously hurt in a shooting during an armed robbery at Raspados Funland on the south side of Tucson late Saturday, Jan. 6.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a woman who was involved in a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrived on scene around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, after getting a report of a domestic disturbance on Olive Avenue in Miracle Valley, south of Sierra Vista, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were told that 52-year-old Christine Watts left the area in a "confused and angry state of mind." They are trying to find her to get her medical atten...
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.
Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.
The clothing retailer H&M has removed a controversial ad featuring a black child wearing a hooded-sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan.
An internet scam making its way around Facebook is leaving some people with empty bank accounts. It’s called "The Blessing Loom" and it’s a new twist on an old scam, the pyramid scheme.
A bite from the brown recluse spider sent this Nebraska man to the hospital.
