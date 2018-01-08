Timeline of the Jan. 8th shootings - Tucson News Now

Timeline of the Jan. 8th shootings

From the Pima County Sheriff's Department:

The following is a timeline of the event that led up to the mass shooting in Tucson on Jan. 8, 2011. For a look at the victims and survivors of the shooting, go HERE.

Nov. 30, 2010

  • Jared Lee Loughner purchased a Glock Model 19, 9mm handgun with extended magazine and one box of ammo Winchester.

Jan. 7, 2011

  • 11:35 p.m. - Loughner drops off roll of 35mm film to be developed at Walgreens, 3800 W. Ina Road, Tucson

Jan. 8, 2011

  • 12:24 a.m. - Loughner makes a purchase at Circle K Store #3400, 4900 W. Ina Road
     
  • 12:29 a.m. - Loughner checks into Motel 6, 4630 W. Ina Road
     
  • 2:19 a.m. - Loughner returns to Walgreens at 3800 W. Ina Road, to retrieve developed photos and makes a purchase.
     
  • 2:34 a.m. - Loughner makes purchase at Chevron Store near Ina and Oldfather.
     
  • 4:12 a.m. - Loughner posted bulletin on Myspace. Titled post "Goodbye friends" and contained a photo from Walgreens on website.
     
  • 6:12 a.m. - Loughner makes purchase at Walmart Store #2922 at Foothills mall, 7635 N La Cholla Blvd.
     
  • 6:21 a.m. - Loughner makes purchase at Circle K Store #08510 at 3712 W. Cortaro Farms Raod
     
  • 7:04 a.m. - Walmart Store #2922 at Foothills mall, 7635 N La Cholla Blvd. Loughner attempted to purchase ammunition at Walmart.
     
  • 7:27 a.m. - Loughner makes purchase for ammunition and a diaper bag (backpack style) at Super Walmart, 8280 N. Cortaro Road,.
     
  • 7:30 a.m. - AZ Game & Fish Department officer stops Loughner for running a red light at Cortaro Rd. and I-10.
     
  • 7:31 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. - Loughner returned home, removed a black bag from the vehicle. His father confronted him and he fled on foot carrying the black bag.
     
  • 9:41 a.m. - Cab driver picks up Loughner from Circle K at 3712 W. Cortaro Farms Road and drives him to Safeway, 7100 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ.
     
  • 9:54 a.m. - Cab driver and Loughner enter Safeway to get change for fare.
     
  • 10:10 a.m. - Loughner opens fire. Nineteen people wounded: 6 fatalities, 13 injured.
     
  • 10:11 a.m. - Pima County Sheriff's Department receives 911 call of shooting at Safeway, 7100 N. Oracle Road.
     
  • 10:14 a.m. - First medical unit, Rural Metro Fire Rescue 76 (Paramedic Unit) dispatched to shooting at Safeway, 7100 N. Oracle Road.
     
  • 10:15 a.m. - Deputy Audetat is first deputy on scene and detains suspect.
     
  • 10:16 a.m. - Deputy Patino second on scene at Safeway, 7100 N. Oracle Road, and secures weapon.
     
  • 10:19 a.m. - Medical personnel begin arriving on scene.
     
  • 10:31 a.m. - Southwest Ambulance, Paramedic 831 on scene at Safeway, 7100 N. Oracle Road.
     
  • 10:41 a.m. - Southwest Ambulance, Paramedic 831 transported Congresswoman Giffords to UMC.
     
  • 10:50 a.m. - Suspect transported to Foothills Substation, 7300 N. Shannon Road.
     
  • 6:59 p.m. - Warrant served at Loughner's parents' residence. 7700 block N. Soledad Ave.

