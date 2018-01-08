UPDATE: SR 77 back open at Oracle Junction

There was no estimate for when SR 77 would be reopened. (Source: KOLD News 13)

SR 77 in Oracle Junction is back open in both directions after an earlier fatal crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at least one person was ejected from one of the two cars involved in the crash near the intersection of State Routes 77 and 79.

SR 77 remains closed in both directions at milepost 92 just east of Oracle Junction. Law enforcement is investigating a serious crash. SR 79 is an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/SIwkEU4kZ8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 8, 2018

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash happened east of the intersection and that SR 79 is open as a possible alternate route.

