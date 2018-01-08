UPDATE: SR 77 back open at Oracle Junction - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: SR 77 back open at Oracle Junction

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

SR 77 in Oracle Junction is back open in both directions after an earlier fatal crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at least one person was ejected from one of the two cars involved in the crash near the intersection of State Routes 77 and 79.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash happened east of the intersection and that SR 79 is open as a possible alternate route.

