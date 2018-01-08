CBP: Convicted child rapist caught near Nogales

Rene Maldonado-Alvarado, who was convicted of raping a child in 2016, was arrested after sneaking back into the United States. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A Mexican man convicted of raping a child in 2016 was caught after he snuck back into the United States, federal authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Rene Maldonado-Alvarado, 33, was arrested near Nogales.

The CBP said Maldonado-Alvarado was convicted of rape of a child in the third degree in Washington state.

He was sentenced to one year in prison and was later deported.

Maldonado-Alvarado will now face criminal immigration violations, including re-entry of an aggravated felon.

