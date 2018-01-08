Authorities: Woman intentionally crashes gate at Tucson police station

Michele Murphy intentionally crashed into a gate at a police station in Tucson Monday morning, according to city police. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

A woman intentionally crashed into a gate at a police station in Tucson Monday morning, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said Michele Murphy, 51, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage.

The TPD said it happened around 5:40 a.m. at its westside substation in the 1300 block of Miracle Mile.

Murphy's vehicle hit the gate at a high rate of speed, knocking it of its track and sending it flying across the parking lot.

