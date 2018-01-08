UPDATE: 6th Street back open after serious injury crash

6th Street is back open in both directions, according to a tweet from the Tucson Police Department.

The road was closed earlier from 4th to 5th Avenue, due to a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The TPD said a red truck crashed into a white truck, which forced the white truck into another vehicle.

The driver of the red truck suffered serious injures while everyone else was treated at the scene.

