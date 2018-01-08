UPDATE: 6th Street back open after serious injury crash

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at least one person was ejected from one of the two cars involved in the crash at the intersection of State Routes 77 and 79.
The road is back open after a serious injury crash earlier Monday.
The driver remained at the scene, according to Dugan and was not cited.
The semi was the only vehicle involved, according to the TPD Public Information Officer. No injuries have been reported.
Starting today, Jan. 1, 2018 passengers will be paying new fees for Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Shuttle and Sun Van.
Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
The apartment building was badly damaged, so residents will have to stay elsewhere for a while.
The family says they were so grateful to the officer when they realized he was driving them home, they couldn’t even speak.
A bite from the brown recluse spider sent this Nebraska man to the hospital.
The dog’s owner allegedly punched and kicked the dog before throwing her in the trunk.
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.
A homeowners association has a new mandate: Leave garage doors up during the day or face a fine.
Surf City police believe inclement weather was a contributing factor in a crash that killed 20-year-old Dax Christopher Baker early Thursday morning.
