Pima Co. searching for missing vulnerable Green Valley woman

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
77-year-old Rosalina Caballero (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) 77-year-old Rosalina Caballero (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
GREEN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 77-year-old Rosalina Caballero from the Green Valley area, she is diabetic and has memory issues. 

She was last seen at 9:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8 in the 300 block of South Paseo Lobo in Green Valley, she was on foot walking a small Chihuahua on a leash. 

Caballero is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white sweater, light blue khaki pants, white shoes. 

Anyone with information on the location of Caballero is urged to call 911.

