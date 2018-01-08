Pima Co. searching for missing vulnerable Green Valley woman

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 77-year-old Rosalina Caballero from the Green Valley area, she is diabetic and has memory issues.

She was last seen at 9:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8 in the 300 block of South Paseo Lobo in Green Valley, she was on foot walking a small Chihuahua on a leash.

Caballero is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white sweater, light blue khaki pants, white shoes.

Anyone with information on the location of Caballero is urged to call 911.

