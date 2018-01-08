Tucson mariachi leader, teacher Refugio 'Cuco' Del Cid dies at 73

Long-time musical director and mariachi leader Refugio "Cuco" Del Cid died Saturday, Jan. 6. He was 73 years old. (Source: Mariachi Herencia de Cuco Del Cid / Facebook)

A long-time Tucson mariachi leader and musical director has passed away.

Refugio "Cuco" Del Cid died Saturday, Jan. 6, according to the Sunnyside Unified School District.

"For more than twenty years, Cuco served as Director of Mariachi Los Diablitos de Sunnyside, having spent more than half a century learning and honing the fine art of Mariachi, along the way earning the affectionate and most respectful title of 'Maestro,'" the SUSD said in a post on their Facebook page.

Cuco also served as the leader of Mariachi Herencia de Cuco Del Cid, the eight member group based in southern Arizona.

He performed "alongside musical legends such as Mexico’s 'Rey del Bolero Ranchero', Javier Solis," according to the SUSD statement.

Cuco suffered a stroke Dec. 27 and was hospitalized, according to the group's Facebook page.

Cuco is survived by his wife, Irma and his children Cuco Jr., Ceci and Belinda.

Refugio "Cuco" Del Cid was 73 years old.

