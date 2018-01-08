Sierra Vista man is accused of false reporting to police

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) - Cochise County Sheriff's officials say a Sierra Vista man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and false reporting to a police officer.

They say 41-year-old Cameron Smith was booked Saturday night into the county jail. It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff's officials say a deputy was travelling on State Route 92 south of Sierra Vista when he saw a truck that appeared to be following him.

The deputy took numerous turns to confirm he was being followed and, then stopped to allow the truck to pass.

The truck then pulled up to the side of the deputy's vehicle and Smith allegedly asked the deputy for identification.

Authorities say the truck was reported stolen last Thursday from the Sierra Vista area.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.