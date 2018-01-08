DHFD hosting 2 Senior Safety Academy events

The Drexel Heights Fire District (DHFD) is hosting a Senior Safety Academy, on Wednesdays beginning Jan. 10.

According to a DHFD news release the academy will be Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The four presentations will cover fire and fall prevention and will be held in the DHFD's training classroom at 5030 South Camino Verde.

Pre-registration is recommended to reserve a spot as class size is limited. You can go online to register - http://www.drexelfire.org/senior-citizen-fire-academy.html

The program includes messaging developed by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and teaches older adults through trivia, humor and nostalgia how to protect themselves from fire and falls. The focus is fun, but the messages are serious. A hands-on demonstration on how to use fire extinguishers is included. Partners from Pima Council on Aging will present on fall prevention and include demonstrations on “Matter of Balance” and “Tai Chi”.

Additional community agencies involved with older adult safety have collaborated with DHFD and the Senior Safety Academy to address other welfare issues. The Scam Squad from the Pima County Sheriff’s Office’s will present on frauds that target older adults. Pima County Health Department will speak about health concerns as adults age.

DHFD Sr Acad Flyer by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Not able to make the academy in January, it is offered again in February on the following Thursdays 1, 8, 15 and 22, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Class size is again limited, pre-register here: http://www.drexelfire.org/senior-citizen-fire-academy.html

