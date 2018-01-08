NESCO Resource hosting job fair to hire assemblers

The Tucson Police Department received a 911 call on Monday night, Jan. 8 that someone was being followed in a vehicle, with a gun pointed at them.
The Tucson Police Department is responding to reports of multiple shots fired in the 5100 block of East 29th Street, near Rosemont Avenue.
You probably won't be able to have a beer during a University of Arizona home basketball game this season after all.
A memorial will be dedicated to the victims and first responders of the Jan. 8th shooting during a special ceremony on Monday morning. The event is happening at 9:30 a.m. at El Presidio Park in front of the old courthouse, the site where the memorial will be placed. The foundation said it has raised enough money to begin the construction process. If all goes as planned, organizers hope to break ground by the end of 2018. Crystal Kasnoff, executiv...
"Prove it and we'll see," said José Rivera, parent of a Los Niños Elementary School student.
Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
The apartment building was badly damaged, so residents will have to stay elsewhere for a while.
The family says they were so grateful to the officer when they realized he was driving them home, they couldn’t even speak.
A bite from the brown recluse spider sent this Nebraska man to the hospital.
The dog’s owner allegedly punched and kicked the dog before throwing her in the trunk.
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.
A homeowners association has a new mandate: Leave garage doors up during the day or face a fine.
Surf City police believe inclement weather was a contributing factor in a crash that killed 20-year-old Dax Christopher Baker early Thursday morning.
