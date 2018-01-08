NESCO Resource hosting job fair to hire assemblers

NESCO Resource Tucson is hosting a job fair for assemblers, according to a recent news release they are hoping to hire 30 people for a two to three month project in Oro Valley.

The fair is Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5671 North Oracle Suite 1103, Tucson 85704.

Those interested in applying should bring their resume, at least one year of experience, a high school diploma or GED, be able to pass a background check and have reliable transportation. Apply online at https://nescoresource.com/jobsearch/job-details/assembler/10420223/1/JobDiva/

First and second shifts are available.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.