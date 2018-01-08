TPD: 3 people shot near 29th and Rosemont

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 5100 block of East 29th Street, near Rosemont Avenue.

According to TPD, three people have been shot and have life threatening injuries. All of the victims are adult males. Detectives spent the night interviewing witnesses.

No further information has been released.

Please call 911 or 88-CRIME if you have information that can help police.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.