Report of shots fired at TPD officers, victim in Rita Ranch area

The Tucson Police Department received a 911 call on Monday night, Jan. 8 that someone was being followed in a vehicle, with a gun pointed at them.

According to TPD, officers met up with the 911 caller at a car wash near Rita Ranch. Reportedly the suspects drove by where the officers were meeting with the victim and began shooting at them.

TPD officers began searching for the vehicle the suspects were in. They located the vehicle possibly involved and pulled it over at the Safeway on Valencia and Nexus.

Suspects have been detained, but no arrests.

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.