UPDATE: Sheriff confirms 14-year-old died of self-inflicted gunshot wound at Cochise County school

The road up Mt. Lemmon is closed at the base thanks to a winter storm that brought snow to the higher elevations Wednesday morning, Jan. 10.
A Coronado Elementary student took a family member's gun to school on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the bathroom, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Spc. Robert W. Jones of Vail died on Saturday, Jan. 6, in Kosovo. He was a member of the 18th Military Police Brigade based in Germany.
A traffic-light malfunction briefly closed southbound Aviation Parkway at South Country Club Road on Wednesday morning, Jan. 10.
Images from a NASA satellite shows massive sheets of of ice in waterways along the east coast.
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.
Two of the siblings happened to be friends with the same woman on Facebook.
Robert De Niro launched into a colorful tirade against the commander in chief at the National Board of Review gala.
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.
Willie Nelson had barely started his opening song at a weekend concert before abruptly ending his performance.
A man accused of setting his girlfriend's puppy on fire will not receive a lighter sentence, a judge ruled Wednesday.
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.
A 4-year-old is the first pediatric flu death during this flu season in Ohio, according to the Montgomery County Health Department. T
