Valley Fever: Number of cases in Arizona continues to rise

The number of Valley Fever cases in Arizona continues to go up.

The Arizona Department of Health Services just released the stats for 2017. Unfortunately, it's not great news.

The number of confirmed cases of Valley Fever in the state was 1,124 last month. That’s basically double the 2016 numbers when the state saw only 594 cases.

Taking a look at year end totals, in 2017 there were 6,977 cases and in 2016 there were only 6,101.

In the last few months the state has seen a spike in cases, which has many concerned about the trend. To see each month of 2017 and 2016, click here.

To see how many people in your county got Valley Fever this past year, click here.

As you know, you get sick with Valley Fever when you breathe in the airborne fungus. For most, it's not a big deal but for others it can be deadly.

