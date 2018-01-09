Valley Fever: Number of cases in Arizona continues to rise

They say their ultimate goal is a government guarantee of affordable coverage for all.
A state Supreme Court will decide fate of embryos after a divorced couple fights over parental rights.
While tech companies have not acknowledged openly that their gadgets may be addictive, some Silicon Valley insiders have begun to speak about how these technologies are designed to be addictive and to keep users' attention as long as possible.
Governor Doug Ducey wants to take an aggressive approach to tackling the opioid crisis in Arizona. It was a major point of his State of the State address that Ducey made Monday in Phoenix and reiterated Tuesday at the Tucson Convention Center.
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.
Two of the siblings happened to be friends with the same woman on Facebook.
Robert De Niro launched into a colorful tirade against the commander in chief at the National Board of Review gala.
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.
Willie Nelson had barely started his opening song at a weekend concert before abruptly ending his performance.
A man accused of setting his girlfriend's puppy on fire will not receive a lighter sentence, a judge ruled Wednesday.
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.
A 4-year-old is the first pediatric flu death during this flu season in Ohio, according to the Montgomery County Health Department. T
