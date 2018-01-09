Tucson Democrat enters race for AZ governor

The head of the YWCA of Southern Arizona has announced her entry into race for governor.

Kelly Fryer announced on Monday, Jan. 8, that she would seek the Democratic nomination for governor of Arizona.

Fryer is a pastor, political activist and most recently the CEO of the YWCA in Tucson.

Fryer will face Arizona State University professor David Garcia and state Sen. Steve Farley in the August Democratic primary.

The primary winner will challenge Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in the fall.

Garcia announced his candidacy for governor in April, and Farley announced in June that he would run.

Fryer says she will take a leave of absence from the YWCA as she campaigns.

