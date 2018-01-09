Nogales CBP Officers stop drug smuggling attempts over the weekend

Officers discovered more than 6 pounds of cocaine within the lining of a smugglers suitcases(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers removed nearly 54 pounds of meth from throughout a smuggling vehicle (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A smuggler attempted to hid heroin and cocaine inside his shoes and pants (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers were led to discover marijuana throughout a smuggling vehicle (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

It was a busy weekend for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales as they stopped several drug smuggling attempts.

CBP officers arrested four people from Mexico and seized 180 pounds of drugs including marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

The incidents began on Friday morning, Jan. 5, when officers at the Dennis DeConcini crossing pulled a 25-year-old man from Mexico for secondary inspection of his Chevy SUV. A CBP canine helped officers find nearly 117 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $58,000.

Later Friday afternoon at the DeConcini crossing a 50-year-old man from Mexico was pulled for additional inspection. According to a CBP release officers discovered two pounds of heroin and a half pound of cocaine in the man's shoes and pants. The drugs combined were worth an estimated $38,500.

Officers at the Mariposa crossing stopped a Toyota sedan on Saturday, Jan. 6 for secondary inspection, it was driven by a 23-year-old man from Mexico. A CBP canine alerted officers to several spots in the vehicle where drugs were hidden. Nearly 54 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $161,000 were found, according to the CBP release.

Also on Saturday, this time at the DeConcini crossing, CBP officers, with the help of a canine, pulled a GMC SUV for secondary inspection. The canine alerted to the vehicle, where officers discovered more than six pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $73,000 in the lining of the 38-year-old man's luggage.

All four smuggling suspects were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while their vehicles and the drugs were seized by CBP officers.

