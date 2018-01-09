Tucson city council to strengthen hands-free ordinance

A traffic-light malfunction briefly closed southbound Aviation Parkway at South Country Club Road on Wednesday morning, Jan. 10.
The motorcyclist was transported to Banner UMC with serious injuries, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The Tucson city council on Tuesday, Jan. 9, made a move to strengthen its hands-free ordinance.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at least one person was ejected from one of the two cars involved in the crash at the intersection of State Routes 77 and 79.
The road is back open after a serious injury crash earlier Monday.
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.
Two of the siblings happened to be friends with the same woman on Facebook.
Robert De Niro launched into a colorful tirade against the commander in chief at the National Board of Review gala.
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.
Willie Nelson had barely started his opening song at a weekend concert before abruptly ending his performance.
A man accused of setting his girlfriend's puppy on fire will not receive a lighter sentence, a judge ruled Wednesday.
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.
A 4-year-old is the first pediatric flu death during this flu season in Ohio, according to the Montgomery County Health Department. T
