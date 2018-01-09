UPDATE: Northbound Thornydale at Magee back open after crash

Photo of the crash. (Source: @edgar_garc (via twitter)

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt when they were hit by two different vehicles in a crash on the northwest side of Tucson Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said the accident happened near the intersection of Thornydale and Magee roads.

A section of Thornydale was temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon as investigation processed the scene.

