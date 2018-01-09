Tucson police identify suspect in aggravated assault case

The Tucson Police Department has identified a 19-year-old suspect in a shooting incident involving police officers that took place on Monday, Jan. 8.

Francisco Saucedo has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing the following charges - five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of drive-by shooting, and one count discharging a firearm within city limits.

The incident began around 6:20 p.m. Monday, when officers from the Operations Division East responded to a report of a fight involving a firearm. Officers located the victim, who reported that he had been threatened by two people who then left the area in a vehicle.

According to a TPD release five officers, all in uniform and in marked vehicles were speaking with the victim at the Rita Ranch Storage, Car & Dog wash at 7850 South Rita Road, when the victim noticed a dirt bike approaching. The victim told officers that the two on the dirt bike may be the same two involved in the earlier incident.

The passenger on the dirt bike fired several shots toward the officers and the victim, according to the release. Once it was determined that no one was injured, officers followed the dirt bike, but lost sight of it.

TPD's air unit assisted with the search and located the dirt bike in the 9000 block of East Lippia Street, near the Rita Ranch Storage, Car & Dog wash. They relayed the location to TPD officers on the ground.

According to the release, Saucedo was found in a vehicle that left the residence before officers arrived, but was stopped a short distance away and positively identified as the person who fired shots toward the officers and victim.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

