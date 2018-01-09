One dead, two injured in 29th Street shooting

The Tucson Police Department is responding to reports of multiple shots fired in the 5100 block of East 29th Street, near Rosemont Avenue.

Tucson police at scene of shooting on 29th Street near Davis-Monthan. (Source: Tucson News Now)

One man died and two others were injured in a shooting following a fight at an apartment complex on the east side of Tucson Monday, Jan. 8.

It is the fourth fatal shooting in Tucson in 2018. A map of the major incidents in the southern Arizona can be found HERE.

The Tucson Police Department said Christoper Gentry died at the apartment complex located at 5171 E. 29th St.

The TPD said the incident began around 8 p.m. when officers responded to reports of shots fired near 29th Street and Rosemont Avenue, which is just north of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Officers were directed to the apartment where Gentry was found with gunshot wounds. They rendered aid until Tucson Fire crews arrived, but he was died.

The other victims were found at apartment complexes to the east and west of the initial incident site. Those two males were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The TPD said prior to the shooting, several people were involved in a fight inside the apartment where Gentry was found.

The shooting does not appear to be random, according to the TPD , and no one has been charged in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

