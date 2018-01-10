Mt. Lemmon highway back open, officials urge caution

The road up Mt. Lemmon is back open after the Pima County Sheriff's Department closed it at the base at about 8:30 Wednesday morning, Jan. 10.

An overnight winter storm brought snow to the higher elevations creating dangerous conditions for drivers.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department urges caution for anyone making their way up the mountain.

UPDATE: Mt. Lemmon is open to all traffic. Please drive with caution and watch for ice. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/CIofMGclwe — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) January 10, 2018

