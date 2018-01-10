UPDATE: One suspect in custody, another on run after DEA-involved shooting near airport

One suspect is in custody and another is on the run after a shooting involving DEA agents near the Tucson International Airport Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The incident began around 2 p.m. while a DEA task force was participating in an investigation with the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

According to officials, one of the DEA agents attempted to stop a car near Valencia and Country Club. The vehicle did not stop and a man and a woman fled the vehicle.

The man, armed with a handgun, then ran to an area near the Staybridge Suites at 2705 E. Executive Drive. That is when the suspect and DEA agent exchanged gunfire.

The armed suspect then tried to wave down a van with five people inside. The van did not stop and the man left the area.

The suspect was caught in a desert area near the hotel. The woman, who is still wanted, has been described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans and blue jacket.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident.

There were no injuries as a result of the shooting, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department.

Pima Community College said its Maintenance and Security Building, located near Country Club and Valencia roads, was placed on a lockdown during the incident.

Several roads in the area were closed as authorities looked for the suspects.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.