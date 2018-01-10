SVPD locate, arrest suspect in armed robberies

The Sierra Vista Police Department has their suspect. After nearly a month of investigation officers with the SVPD have a suspect in custody.

The suspect identified as 22-year-old Brian Powers was booked into the Cochise County Jail and faces the following charges: armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of kidnapping. According to the release, Powers had been previously convicted of armed robbery in Cochise County Superior Court in 2014.

Officers made contact with Powers around 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 in the 4000 block of Foothills Drive in Sierra Vista and took him into custody.

The first incident took place on Monday, Dec. 18 at a Subway at 329 West Fry Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene at 9:29 p.m. and learned that a suspect, armed with a handgun had taken $230 in cash and fled the scene on foot. They searched the area, but were not able to locate the suspect.

A second robbery occurred on Saturday, Dec. 23 at a Little Caesars Pizza at 55 South Highway 92. Officers arrived at 10:49 p.m. in response to the call, they learned the suspect had fled the scene on foot and was armed with a handgun. According to the release this second robbery the suspect left with no money.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Justin Dannels at (520) 452-7500.

