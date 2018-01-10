Volunteers needed for Santa Cruz River cleanup - Tucson News Now

Volunteers needed for Santa Cruz River cleanup

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Natural Restorations) (Source: Natural Restorations)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Natural Restorations is looking for volunteers for a Santa Cruz River trash cleanup.  

Volunteers are needed to hike on foot along the riverbanks collecting trash from Camino del Cerro to Sunset Road on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon.  

Those interested in participating can register by emailing Nicole at contact@naturalrestorations.org.  

02.03.18 Santa Cruz River Cleanup by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Participants should bring gloves, wear long pants, a long-sleeve shirt and closed-toe shoes/boots that can get dirty.  

