Volunteers needed for Santa Cruz River cleanup

Natural Restorations is looking for volunteers for a Santa Cruz River trash cleanup.
Volunteers are needed to hike on foot along the riverbanks collecting trash from Camino del Cerro to Sunset Road on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Those interested in participating can register by emailing Nicole at contact@naturalrestorations.org.
02.03.18 Santa Cruz River Cleanup by Tucson News Now on Scribd
Participants should bring gloves, wear long pants, a long-sleeve shirt and closed-toe shoes/boots that can get dirty.
