Better than ever: MVD door-to-door time at historic best

Arizonans often dreaded going to the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), anticipating waiting in line for an hour or more to conduct their business, but that has all changed.

According to an Arizona Department of Transportation news release, residents who enter their local MVD office are leaving within 30 minutes or less.

Those who visited offices in November and December, conducted their business and were out within 22 minutes or less at urban offices and within 18 minutes at rural locations. During the same time period in 2016 average times were just over 30 minutes, and in 2015 times were at 52 minutes.

“This is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all MVD employees,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen, in the news release. “As part of Gov. Doug Ducey’s Arizona Management System, MVD empowers employees to find ways to do things to better serve our customers. That means more efficient service methods in offices, opening urban locations earlier and offering more options to do business online. Every day we’re exploring new ways to get better, and exciting new innovations are on the way to fulfill the MVD vision to get Arizona out of line and safely on the road.”

More than 207,000 customers, according to MVD, were served at physical locations in November with a slightly lower number in December, not counting those took advantage of MVD office kiosks.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.