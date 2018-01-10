Southern Arizona officers honored as 'unsung heroes'

Four southern Arizona law enforcement officers were recognized for their achievements on Wednesday, Jan. 10, both while wearing the badge and after it comes off.

The meet-and-greet evening celebration at the Jim Click Hall of Champions on the University of Arizona campus was organized by the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation, formerly named the Tucson Police Foundation.

It was a first chance to meet the recipients of the Unsung Heroes Award, given to officers who have "gone above and beyond their regular call of duty by giving their time, expertise and heart, volunteering within their communities," SALEF said.

The 2018 winners were Det. Jack Julsing and Det. Pierre De La Ossa from the Tucson Police Department, Lt. David Caballero from the University of Arizona Police Department, and Ofc. Erin Ysaguirre from the Marana Police Department.

The event was a prelude to SALEF's Unsung Heroes Dinner and Awards Gala, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 27, at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort. Tickets are still available.

SALEF provides auxiliary support for seven departments in the area, including the Tucson Police Department, Marana Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department, University of Arizona Police Department, Sahuarita Police Department, South Tucson Police Department, and Pima County Sheriff's Department.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.