Authorities looking for two suspects following triple shooting in South Tucson

Authorities are looking for two men following a triple shooting in South Tucson Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home located at 125 East 34th street, which is near 6th Avenue.

The victims, two men and one woman, were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition while the other two were stable.

According to witnesses, the suspects are two Hispanic men in their 20s. Both were wearing black baseball caps and blue shirts.

It is unknown if the shooting is gang-related, but the state's gang task force was assisting the South Tucson Police Department in the investigation.

Several other agencies were at the scene, including the Arizona DPS, Tucson Fire Department and South Tucson Fire Department.

This is the sixth shooting in the Tucson area this year and the third with multiple victims. Find out more about the other incidents HERE.

If you have any information, please call 88-CRIME.

