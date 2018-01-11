A Player's Preview: Oregon State

Tucson News Now has all you need to know for tonight's 1st home game of the 2018 portion of Arizona Basketball's schedule.
You probably won't be able to have a beer during a University of Arizona home basketball game this season after all.
The Golden Bears overcame a ten-point third quarter deficit to hand the Wildcats a fourth straight conference loss.
The Wildcats nine-game winning streak comes to an end in Boulder.
Arizona opened the 2018 NCAA Gymnastics season Saturday afternoon falling at McKale Center to No. 8 Denver. 195.775-195.425 (-.35).
