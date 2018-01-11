A Player's Preview: Oregon State

17th ranked UA welcomes the Oregon State Beavers to McKale Center on Thursday night at 7 p.m. (MST) on the Pac-12 Network.

Arizona split their trip to the Mountain schools last week beating Utah but losing at Colorado.

The Wildcats cut a 20-point deficit down to as few as three points in the loss to the Buffaloes.

Deandre Ayton finished with a game-high 26 points while Dusan Ristic secured his third double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Ayton is averaging 20.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game while shooting 62.5 percent from the field for the season.

The freshman is one of just three players in the nation (Duke’s Marvin Bagley III and Saint Mary’s Jock Landale) to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting over 60 percent from the field.

UA's all-time home record of 33-6 (.846) versus Oregon State in Tucson ranks as the program's highest home winning percentage versus a Pac-12 foe.

Head coach Sean Miller has a career mark of 10-4 versus Oregon State with all 10 of those victories coming in the last 11 games versus the Beavers.

