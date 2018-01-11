How to protect your dog from canine influenza

The United Launch Alliance is scheduled to launch a rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base starting at noon Friday.
The United Launch Alliance is scheduled to launch a rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base starting at noon Friday.
A Tucson man is in the hole after his car burned during a fire at an autobody shop on the southeast side. It happened Tuesday morning at Gearhead Motorwerks.
A Tucson man is in the hole after his car burned during a fire at an autobody shop on the southeast side. It happened Tuesday morning at Gearhead Motorwerks.
A Tucson resident won $1.6 million in the Wednesday, Jan. 10, drawing of The Pick lottery game.
A Tucson resident won $1.6 million in the Wednesday, Jan. 10, drawing of The Pick lottery game.
Walmart is closing Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states, including four locations in Arizona.
Walmart is closing Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states, including four locations in Arizona.
According to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Kristopher Ashley was booked into the county jail on Dec. 21, 2017, for multiple charges.
According to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Kristopher Ashley was booked into the county jail on Dec. 21, 2017, for multiple charges.
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.