Customer speaks out following fire at autobody shop

A Tucson man is in the hole after his car burned during a fire at an autobody shop on the southeast side.

It happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 9 at Gearhead Motorwerks. The fire ripped through one of the buildings where cars were being worked on. One of them belonged to Andy Taylor.

His 2004 Toyota Camry was being worked on following a crash on I-19. Taylor learned of the fire during a Facebook live stream from Tucson News Now.

He rushed over to the shop and found his charred vehicle. He was supposed to pick it up the day of the fire.

Taylor called his insurance immediately and now must file a new claim. He tells Tucson News Now the insurance company plans to cut him a check for the value of the car.

But, unfortunately, he said he’s forced to purchase a new car. He’s currently relying on a rental.

Despite the circumstances, Taylor said he’s thankful nobody was hurt and said he hopes the business can continue to move forward after the fire.

He added while the car wasn’t new, it was part of an inheritance and has some advice for others.

“So, I say if you’re gonna get something repaired. Your car or anything, make sure you take what means something to you off of it our out of it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the body shop opened back up the next day. The owner said he built the place from the ground up, so it was a devastating sight for him and his employees.

Regardless, he’s calling it a set back and said together they will face the hurdles and move forward. He adds he’s taking care of the customers affected.

The Rural-Metro Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

