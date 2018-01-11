Attic fire displaces 3

A Tucson family was displaced by a fire in their home early on Thursday, Jan. 11.

According to a news release from the Tucson Fire Department, a couple in their 40s and their 21-year-old nephew made it safely out of the house near the 4500 block of East Douglas Street, near East 22nd Street and South Swan Road.

Fire investigators said the cause of the fire was electrical. Damage estimates have not yet been determined.

The fire happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. and firefighters had it under control in 21 minutes.

The home had no working fire alarms, but one of the residents noticed smoke from the fire when he woke up to start his day. He called 911 and alerted the rest of his family.

