Vail woman bitten by fox; officials test animal for rabies

The fox, which drowned in a golf course pond it entered after the attack, was submitted for rabies testing.
The fox, which drowned in a golf course pond it entered after the attack, was submitted for rabies testing.
Veterinarians are warning dog owners to be careful when they take their pet to the dog park, to get groomed, or boarded. The canine influenza, or the dog flu, is spreading throughout the country. According to reports (https://www.dogflu.com/outbreak-map), it is in 46 states. Dr. Sarah Carotenuto, a veterinarian with VCA Valley Animal Hospital and Emergency Center, said flu is spread through interactions with other dogs. She said, like the human flu...
Veterinarians are warning dog owners to be careful when they take their pet to the dog park, to get groomed, or boarded. The canine influenza, or the dog flu, is spreading throughout the country. According to reports (https//www.dogflu.com/outbreak-map), it is in 46 states. Dr. Sarah Carotenuto, a
An Oro Valley resident was injured Tuesday by a javelina while walking her dog on Tuesday near East Crown Ridge Drive and East Royal Ridge Drive.
An Oro Valley resident was injured Tuesday by a javelina while walking her dog on Tuesday near East Crown Ridge Drive and East Royal Ridge Drive.
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack.
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack.
If your home is being taken over by dog hair, then check this out.
If your home is being taken over by dog hair, then check this out.
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.