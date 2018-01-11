Vail woman bitten by fox; officials test animal for rabies

Foxes are among the principal rabies hosts in Arizona. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)

A woman was bitten by a possibly rabid fox in the Vail area on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

According to a news release from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the woman was walking on a path along the Pantano Wash in Rancho Del Lago at about 11:30 a.m. when the fox attacked her.

She was apparently bitten on her calf as she tried to kick the fox away. She is being treated for possible exposure to rabies.

The fox was found dead after apparently drowning in a golf course pond after the attack. Its body was submitted for rabies testing.

The fox had been reported earlier in the day and was acting erratically.

Foxes are among the principal rabies hosts in Arizona along with bats and skunks, though other animals can get rabies, too. Rabid animals may appear disoriented or intoxicated, salivate heavily or appear thirsty.

Game and Fish Regional Supervisor says people should never approach wildlife that is behaving abnormally.

“Avoid contact with and don’t approach wildlife that is behaving abnormally or appears to be ill," Vega said in the release. "If you believe that you see a rabid animal, call us at 1-623-236-7201 or the Pima County Health Department at 520-724-7797 immediately. In addition, avoid touching any dead wildlife that you may find, and keep your pets away from them as well.”

Animal owners should consult a veterinarian if their animal is injured by wildlife.

Prevention information can be found available at: http://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/rabies/#prevention

