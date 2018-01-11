Sam's Club stores closing around country, including four in Arizona

Walmart shuttered Sam’s Club locations throughout the country Thursday, including four in Arizona.

Tucson News Now has confirmed the Tucson location has been spared. The Arizona stores closing are in Casa Grande, Scottsdale, Chandler and Prescott Valley.

According to the town of Prescott Valley, the company said it will work to place the 150 employees affected by the closings in Walmart stores.

There were reports of stores closing in more than 10 states, including Illinois, Maryland, Alaska, Ohio, New York, Connecticut, Louisiana, Texas, Indiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

The company tweeted that the company reviewed their portfolio and closing clubs, which is what they call stores, to "better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we're committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition."

All Sam’s Club locations in Alaska are closing, KTVA TV reported.

Jessica Buckner, an audit team lead at the Sam’s Club location in the Tikahtnu Commons, said all Alaska stores are closing as part of a larger downsizing across the United States.

The move came on the same day that Walmart boosted starting pay to $11 an hour and offered one-time bonuses to some of its employees.

There are more than 650 Sam’s Club locations across the U.S and Puerto Rico.

