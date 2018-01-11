Sierra Vista man facing drug charges - Tucson News Now

Sierra Vista man facing drug charges

By Tucson News Now Staff
Kristopher Ashley (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office) Kristopher Ashley (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Sierra Vista man is facing drug-related charges after deputies arrested him in December.

According to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Kristopher Ashley was booked into the county jail on Dec. 21, 2017, for the following charges:

  • Possession of dangerous drugs (meth) for sale
  • Possession of narcotic drugs
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Child abuse

According to the release Ashley lived with Amanda Davis, who was arrested and released after questioning, and their 3-week-old child.

The arrests followed a month-long investigation into alleged sales of methamphetamine from the couple's Sierra Vista apartment.

