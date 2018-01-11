Sierra Vista man facing drug charges

A Sierra Vista man is facing drug-related charges after deputies arrested him in December.

According to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Kristopher Ashley was booked into the county jail on Dec. 21, 2017, for the following charges:

Possession of dangerous drugs (meth) for sale

Possession of narcotic drugs

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Child abuse

According to the release Ashley lived with Amanda Davis, who was arrested and released after questioning, and their 3-week-old child.

The arrests followed a month-long investigation into alleged sales of methamphetamine from the couple's Sierra Vista apartment.

