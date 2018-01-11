Six senators say bipartisan deal reached to protect young immigr - Tucson News Now

breaking

Six senators say bipartisan deal reached to protect young immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Six senators say they've reached bipartisan deal protecting young immigrants and bolstering border security.

[READ MORE: GOP senator says lawmakers reach immigration compromise]

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly