Lightning strikes twice, another $1 million lottery winner at Tucson store

For the second time in less than a week, a Tucson store has sold a lottery ticket worth more than $1 million.

According to the Arizona Lottery, a $1 million Powerball winning ticket was sold at the QuikTrip at 2345 E. Irvington Road.

The ticket matched five out of the five numbers but did not match the Powerball.

The Arizona Lottery said the winner of the $1 million prize has not come forward.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, a Tucson resident won $1.6 million after buying a lottery ticket from the same QuikTrip on Irvington.

That ticket was for The Pick game.

According to a news release, the Wednesday winner wants to remain anonymous.

The winner said they dreamed about winning and the dream came true when they checked the ticket.

The winner does not plan to quit working because they have "the best" boss and they plan to help out their boss, according to the release.

