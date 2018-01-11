Pick jackpot winner bought ticket in Tucson

A Tucson resident won $1.6 million in the Wednesday, Jan. 10, drawing of The Pick lottery game.

According to a news release, the winner, who wants to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the QuikTrip at 2345 E. Irvington Road, near Benson Highway.

The winner broke with usual routine by picking numbers instead of leaving them up to chance. The numbers used were relatives' birthdays.

The winner dreamed last night about winning and the dream came true when they checked the ticket.

The winner does not plan to quit working because they have "the best" boss and they plan to help out their boss, according to the release.

