Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. searching for bike theft suspect

This is what the stolen bike might look like. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Suspect walking out of the store with the $4,000 bike. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

A man walked into Oro Valley Bicycle and walked out with a $4,000 bicycle, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.

Now PCSD is asking for the public's help in identifying the man who took the bike. He is described as white, in his 40s to 50s, balding reddish/gray hair and a goatee. He is about 5-foot9 to 5-foot-10 with a medium build, last seen wearing a blue and white button down shirt, blue jeans and sandals.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 29, around 3 p.m. when deputies responded to the report of a theft at Oro Valley Bicycle at 4749 East Sunrise Drive. Deputies learned that a man came into the store, test rode a few bikes and then left, however the same man returned an hour later, took a gray Santa Cruz Hightower LT mountain bike near the door and walked out without paying for it.

Detectives with the Community Problems Unit took over the investigation and they believe this same man is responsible for another bicycle theft in Oro Valley.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit their tip by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

