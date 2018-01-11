Winter hours for upcoming 2nd Saturdays in January, February, March

New winter hours for 2nd Saturdays are from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for January, February and March.

Head on out this Saturday, Jan. 13 and enjoy the fun that is 2nd Saturdays, a family friendly music festival in Downtown Tucson.

There is live music, food, and plenty of activities to entertain the family. Here are a few activities to keep in mind:

The Kids’ Area at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum at 414 North Toole has interactive fun for the kids starting at 4 p.m., plus a FREE movie at 5:30 p.m. Activities include free Fun Farm Choo Choo, Arts & Crafts by Gail, Popcorn and Soda are available for purchase. The FREE Movie is Shrek Forever.

THEATRE: 17 W. Congress Street - performers to be announced.

HOTEL CONGRESS: 311 E. Congress Street - Tucson Jazz Festival: Matt Holman at 7:30 p.m.

RIALTO THEATRE: 318 E. Congress Street - Zeppelin USA at 8 p.m.

FOX THEATRE: 17 W. Congress Street - Illusionist Michael Howell at 7 p.m. This event is FREE as part of Downtown Second Saturday. Michael will be hosting 2 shows: 7pm and 8pm Michael Howell is an Award-Winning Illusionist that puts smiles on faces everywhere he “appears”. Michael’s performances bring out the child in us all.

WEST SIDE RIDES CLASSIC CAR CLUB: on 6th Ave. Part of the 2nd Saturdays family, West Side Rides provides 2nd Saturdays with great classic cars you won’t want to miss. The cars are special and so is each member of this club. They have been part of the scene with their great rides decorating the streets for this super event. Always changing, these folks bring some of the best rides in town to the city center for you to see. Cars like the first one you owned or like your dad drove. Don't miss them.

Look for all details, parking maps and the complete schedule at www.2ndsaturdays.com.

Remember you can be part of the Downtown scene along Sun Link’s Downtown route. Hop on at any stop along the Sun Link corridor to be part of 2nd Saturdays, Jan. 13.

