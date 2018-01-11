Rocket launch canceled, ULA to try again starting at noon Friday

The United Launch Alliance was scheduled to launch a rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Thursday, Jan. 11.

But the launch was scrubbed late Thursday and rescheduled for noon Friday. Tucson News Now will be ready and will stream the launch on our Facebook page.

The rocket is carrying a spy satellite for the United States government.

The last time something was launched from Vandenberg, which is 616 miles from Tucson, it caused quite a stir across Arizona.

In late December, SpaceX shot off a Falcon 9 Rocket after the sun went down. The rocket was visible across the night sky and caused many panicked calls to the Tucson News Now newsroom as it left a trail of bright light in its wake.

The rocket was reportedly seen from Las Vegas to Nogales.

The first stage of this particular rocket was also launched on a similar mission in June and then recovered, according to SpaceX.

"SpaceX did not attempt to land and recover this particular first stage for the second time, instead executing a landing burn and splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, according to the launch webcast," Mike Wall wrote on Space.com.

But why was Friday's launch visible here, hundreds of miles away?

"The reason we saw it Arizona is because the sun had not set yet in California and we could see the contrail higher in the atmosphere reflecting the sun's light," meteorologist Paul Horton explained.

SpaceX is an aerospace company headquartered in Hawthorne, CA. Elon Musk, who posted his own video of the launch to Twitter, is CEO of SpaceX and founder of Tesla, Inc.

According to SpaceX, the rocket launched Friday night was carrying the fourth set of 10 Iridium NEXT satellites to be placed in low-Earth orbit " in what will be one of the largest 'tech upgrades' in history."

It was not the first time a launch like that was visible from Arizona.

In December 2015, a test missile launched from White Sands in New Mexico caused a similar furor.

Three years before that, an early morning launch lit up the Arizona pre-dawn sky in September 2012.

