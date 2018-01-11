Trump: Why allow immigrants from 'shithole countries'? - Tucson News Now

Copy-Trump: Why allow immigrants from 'shithole countries'?

By ALAN FRAM and ANDREW TAYLOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - In an extraordinary Oval Office exchange, President Donald Trump questioned Thursday why the U.S. should permit immigrants from "shithole countries" as he rejected a plan by a bipartisan group of senators that would have changed rules affecting entrants from Africa and Haiti, according to three people briefed on the conversation. The White House did not deny the comment.

Trump made the remark in a meeting as Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., was explaining the outlines of an agreement that six senators had reached to protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and bolster border security, the people said.

Durbin explained that as part of that deal, a lottery for visas that has benefited people from African and other diverse nations would be ended. In exchange, Durbin said people would be allowed to stay in the U.S. who fled here after disasters hit their homes in places including El Salvador, Guatemala and Haiti.

Trump specifically questioned why the U.S. would want to admit more people from Haiti. He also mentioned Africa and asked why more people from "shithole countries" should be allowed into the U.S., the sources said.

Asked about the remarks, White House spokesman Raj Shad defended the president but did not directly deny his remarks.

"Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people," Shad said.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly describe the conversation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Broadway's 'A Bronx Tale' to help Bronx fire victims

    Broadway's 'A Bronx Tale' to help Bronx fire victims

    Thursday, January 11 2018 6:33 PM EST2018-01-11 23:33:03 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 8:21 PM EST2018-01-12 01:21:46 GMT
    Producers of Broadway's 'A Bronx Tale' plan to donate $4 for every ticket sold to performances from Jan. 16 through Jan. 21 to help families affected by deadly Bronx apartment building fire.
    Producers of Broadway's 'A Bronx Tale' plan to donate $4 for every ticket sold to performances from Jan. 16 through Jan. 21 to help families affected by deadly Bronx apartment building fire.

  • California's Montecito has drawn celebrities since Chaplin

    California's Montecito has drawn celebrities since Chaplin

    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:10 AM EST2018-01-11 15:10:47 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 8:21 PM EST2018-01-12 01:21:45 GMT
    The California coastal community hit hard by this week's deadly mudslides is known as the home of Oprah, but it was Charlie Chaplin, the biggest star of another era, who first made Montecito a celebrity haven.
    The California coastal community hit hard by this week's deadly mudslides is known as the home of Oprah, but it was Charlie Chaplin, the biggest star of another era, who first made Montecito a celebrity haven.

  • FAA investigates latest close call at San Francisco airport

    FAA investigates latest close call at San Francisco airport

    Thursday, January 11 2018 6:12 PM EST2018-01-11 23:12:55 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 8:16 PM EST2018-01-12 01:16:07 GMT

    An Aeromexico passenger jet was ordered to abort a landing at San Francisco International Airport after it lined up on a runway occupied by another commercial jet, the third close call at the busy airport in six...

    An Aeromexico passenger jet was ordered to abort a landing at San Francisco International Airport after it lined up on a runway occupied by another commercial jet, the third close call at the busy airport in six months.

    •   
Powered by Frankly