Final: Arizona 62, Oregon State 53

Allonzo Trier scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and No. 17 Arizona pulled away from a sluggish, close game in the final 7 1/2 minutes to beat Oregon State 62-53 on Thursday night.



Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Rawle Alkins scored 11 points, nine in the second half, for the Wildcats (13-4, 3-1 Pac-12), coming off a loss Saturday at Colorado.

Tres Tinkle scored 18 points and Stephen Thompson Jr. had 14 for the Beavers (10-6, 2-2), who have won just once in Tucson in the last 35 years (2010).



Oregon State led the entire first half and was up 22-21 at the break, the lowest-scoring half for Arizona this season, and the lowest-scoring for a Beavers opponent. But the Wildcats outscored the visitors 24-14 over the final 7:33.



The Beavers took a 12-2 lead over the cold-shooting Wildcats, an early spurt capped by Tinkle's 3-pointer.



Tinkle's inside basket gave Oregon State a 22-15 lead 5:30 before the break but the Beavers never scored again in the half. Instead, Ira Lee's three-point play on a breakaway stuff and Trier's 3-pointer cut the lead to 22-21 with 3:11 to go, and neither team could score again before halftime.



Arizona finally got the lead with six straight points, including a breakaway dunk by Trier and a spinning reverse dunk by Alkins, both baskets off turnovers, and the Wildcats led with 16:30 to play.



It was back and forth after that until Ayton's rebound basket put Arizona ahead for good, 40-39 with 7:33 left. That ignited the 16-3 run that finally put the game under control for the Wildcats. Alkins scored seven in the surge, capping it with a 3-pointer that put Arizona up 54-42 with 4:10 to play.



The victory came in the first game since Wildcats coach Sean Miller complained, following the Colorado loss, that he just can't get to these players.

