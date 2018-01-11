Sumlin spotted in Tucson

Kevin Sumlin spent the last six seasons as head coach at Texas A&M (photo courtesy: AP).

Kevin Sumlin is in Tucson. At least he was in Tucson on Thursday. Kelly Abbott, co-owner of the Rincon Market told Tucson News Now's David Kelly that Sumlin visited earlier in the day.

The news of Sumlin's Tucson appearance sparked a flurry of talk over whether or not Sumlin would be introduced at halftime during the Oregon State vs. Arizona basketball game.

Ultimately, no such announcement was made. The wait continues.

