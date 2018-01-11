Kino Sports Complex to host the Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout

The Kino Sports Complex will host the largest youth soccer tournament in Southern Arizona – the Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout, starting Friday, Jan. 12 and going to Sunday, Jan. 14 at both the North and South Complex fields.

The Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout, now in its 28th year, attracts over 5,000 soccer players in under-8 to under-14 groups, their families and fans from Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, California and Mexico. Organizers have about 285 teams registered to participate.

Over the three-day weekend, the Shootout will hold hundreds of soccer matches and many fun events for the participating teams, including an opening ceremony with a Parade of Teams, the Soccer Olympics, and Spirit Cup. Most of the tournament play and events will take place at Kino Sports Complex, however, some will also be held at Udall Park and Golf Links Parks.

All games include free admission and parking. Each venue will sell concessions and, in some cases, local food trucks and business will also be onsite.

During the tournament, Kino Sports Complex will enforce its Clear Bag Policy, which allows for personal items carried inside a 12”x6”x12” clear plastic bag or similar. Stadium staff will check all bags upon entry. For more information about the clear bag policy or to discuss special accommodations, call Kino Sports Complex at (520) 724-5466.

For more details about the tournament, including game schedule, rules, and standings visit www.fortlowellsoccer.com.

