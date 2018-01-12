Sign up to mentor youth in Tucson

Several mentoring organizations are looking for a few good men and women to help Tucson’s youth.

It's part of an initiative Mayor Jonathan Rothschild is discussing next week.

The executive director of Mentoring Tucson’s Kids, Don McNeill said there are about 1,200 kids in Tucson who have mentors; but there are thousands more on waiting lists.

Now, Rothschild is encouraging people to volunteer as youth mentors.

Rothschild’s office said they are looking for men of color, but they will accept anyone who is willing to spend time with a child.

Many of the organizations require mentors to spend time with a child once a week. They can spend that time, helping them with their homework, taking them to UA games, or even playing video games.

McNeill said kids who have a mentor are more like to graduate high school, go to college, and stay out of trouble.

“It is a community crisis that we have right now,” he said. “The more mentors we have, the more kids get help, the more families get help, the healthier our community is and the better we are all going to be.”

