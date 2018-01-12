San Miguel High School students take action as DACA deadline looms

As the DACA discussion brews, students at San Miguel High School want state leaders to hear what they have to say about the issue.

Students sent post cards to Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake urging them to push for legislation that protects so-called dreamers as the DACA deadline looms.

“Since DACA has ended, the postcards are requesting that senators work toward legislation that replaces those rights for Dreamers,” said sister Jodi Min, O.P., who organized the activities.

The activity was part of National Migration Week, a Catholic tradition that brings awareness to the issues faced by migr ants.

“We all have our migration story and we all started from somewhere so we need to support others in the journey and also because our community is filled with people who need our support,” said student Cassandra Loyola.

Leaders at the private school said it’s important to teach about something that affects many in southern Arizona.

“It’s an issue that hits really close to home to a lot of our families and students,” added sister Min.

Meanwhile, six senators announced Thursday that they came up with a bipartisan bill that would protect dreamers.

This comes as six senators, including Sen. Flake, announced Thursday that they reached a deal that would shield thousands of young immigr ants from deportation.

The proposal must still be backed by the White House.

Students at San Miguel hope Washington can come up with a solution before the DACA program expires on March 5.

GET MORE: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and more on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.