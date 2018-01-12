San Miguel High School students take action as DACA deadline looms

Police said Steven Castillo, 18, was arrested Friday, Jan. 12 for bringing a gun onto the Pueblo High campus.
A man in his 60s robbed a credit union near the Tucson Mall Friday, Jan. 12, city police said.
In the race to fill Senator Jeff Flake's United States Senate seat, women have far outpaced men in attracting dollars to their campaigns.
Governor Doug Ducey released his executive budget for the fiscal year 2019 on Friday. The $10.1 billion budget focuses significantly on adding more dollars to K-12 education.
Daniel George Brewster is wanted for failure to appear for trial on 15 counts of Child Molestation at the Pima County Superior Court on November 25, 1992. He was convicted of these charges in absentia, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshal's Service.
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting President Donald Trump's personal lawyer brokered a $130,000 payment to a porn star to prevent her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.
PENSACOLA, FL (WFXG) - Dozens of Mary B's frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Food, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. According to new release from the company, no illnesses connected to the product have been reported. The product's manufacturer, an outside co-packer, found the problem during a product sampling. The products are sold in stores after being distributed to the following states: Alabama...
"I'm trying to find my daughter," Jerry Miller told us. "I can't... I'm sorry, this is very hard for me." He has spent nearly 40 years, waiting for a girl he's only met for 40 minutes.
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Kentucky has become the first state to win approval from the Trump administration requiring many of its Medicaid recipients to work to receive coverage.
