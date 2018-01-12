UPDATE: Police identify Pueblo High student accused of bringing gun to school

A student at Pueblo Magnet High School was arrested Friday, Jan. 12, for having a gun on campus.

Authorities said Steven Castillo, 18, was booked into the Pima County Jail on a felony charge of misconduct involving weapons on school grounds.

The school was locked down in the morning after reports there might be a gun on campus at 3500 S. 12th Avenue.

Castillo got into an altercation with another student and allegedly threatened to get his gun from his vehicle.

An SRO overheard the threat and called police.

