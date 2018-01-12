Tucson Olympian responds to Trump's alleged vulgarity

Bernard Lagat, an Olympic runner who lives in Tucson, responded on Friday, Jan. 12, to reports about President Donald Trump's alleged vulgar reference the day before to immigrants from Haiti and Africa.

Lagat said in a tweet, "I'm a proud son of the shining continent called Africa. My heritage is deeply rooted in my Kenyan roots." He went on to reference the alleged vulgarity.

I’m a proud son of the shining continent called Africa. My heritage is deeply rooted in my Kenyan roots. Africa is NO #shithole, mr. trump. pic.twitter.com/9j9rMWyki7 — Bernard Lagat (@Lagat1500) January 12, 2018

Trump also responded in a series of tweets on Friday morning to defend himself. He said denied using the reported language, and stood behind his stance against a bipartisan immigration proposal.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Lagat won a silver medal in the 1500m race in the 2004 Olympics in Athens and a bronze in the same event in the 2000 games in Sydney. He represented Kenya in both Olympics. He has represented the United States in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics, but did not medal in either of those games.

