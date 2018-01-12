Tucson Olympian responds to Trump's alleged vulgarity - Tucson News Now

Tucson Olympian responds to Trump's alleged vulgarity

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Bernard Lagat (Source: Twitter) Bernard Lagat (Source: Twitter)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Bernard Lagat, an Olympic runner who lives in Tucson, responded on Friday, Jan. 12, to reports about President Donald Trump's alleged vulgar reference the day before to immigrants from Haiti and Africa.

Lagat said in a tweet, "I'm a proud son of the shining continent called Africa. My heritage is deeply rooted in my Kenyan roots." He went on to reference the alleged vulgarity.

Trump also responded in a series of tweets on Friday morning to defend himself. He said denied using the reported language, and stood behind his stance against a bipartisan immigration proposal.

Lagat won a silver medal in the 1500m race in the 2004 Olympics in Athens and a bronze in the same event in the 2000 games in Sydney. He represented Kenya in both Olympics. He has represented the United States in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics, but did not medal in either of those games.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

